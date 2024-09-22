“It’s sloppy and out of tune, but it seems to benefit the track”: How Ryan Martinie redefined metal bass playing for a new generation with Mudvayne

Ryan Martinie stepped out as a 21st-century bass hero on Mudvayne’s The End of All Things to Come

Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne performs on a stop of the Freaks on Parade tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When John Entwistle died in June 2002, we had to wonder: would we ever see another young hard-rock band produce a bass guitar hero with similarly radical techniques and tone – someone who could step forward in the music while still nailing the foundation?

Check out Ryan Martinie, whose unique style separates him from the rest of the ‘nu-metal’ pack. On Mudvayne's gold-selling 2000 debut, L.D. 50, Martinie punctuated death-metal screams, polyrhythmic stop-and-start grooves, and odd-time chainsaw riffs with percussive slaps and taps, ringing double-and triple-stops, and melodic arpeggios.

