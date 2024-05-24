“I never understand when someone’s in a studio, using their own stuff. I’m pulling out everything – we used 100 guitars on the previous record”: Sadie Dupuis on making Rolling Stone’s top guitarists list – and getting a guitar in the Rock Hall of Fame

By
published

The Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz leader has made some of 21st-century indie-rock’s most essential albums, but she admits her approach to writing often lands her in trouble

Sadie Dupuis
(Image credit: Elle Schneider)

Sadie Dupuis has been dropping indie-rock gems with Speedy Ortiz and Sad13 for over a decade. Records such as Major Arcana (2013), Twerp Verse (2018), Slugger (2016) and her most recent, Speedy Ortiz’s Rabbit Rabbit (2023), are servings of raucous guitar heaven.

Last year she was named among Rolling Stone’s 250 greatest guitarists of all time – which came as a surprise. “I was really honored to be included,” she tells Guitar World, “especially alongside a bunch of guitarists who are friends and whose playing I admire so deeply.”

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.