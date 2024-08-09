“Even when Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf went electric, people were saying, ‘This isn’t blues.’ It’s the artist’s job to push boundaries”: Samantha Fish on the past, present and future of blues

By
published

Signed up for Slash's all-star S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival, Fish is one of the players who has found her voice in taking blues out of its comfort zone. Here, she salutes her blues heroes – especially the rule-breakers

A portrait of Samantha Fish holding her white Gibson SG
(Image credit: Future / Jen Rosenstein)

Samantha Fish first came to mainstream attention as part of a trio of artists on the 2011 Girls with Guitars record, but over the past decade or so she has proven to be a more singular – and much less easy to pigeonhole – talent. 

Over the course of seven studio albums, first for German indie label Ruf and more recently for blues and roots powerhouse Rounder, Fish has carved out a style that marries high-octane blues with raucous rock ’n’ roll, pop, country, punk, hip-hop and other sounds. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Bienstock
Richard Bienstock

Rich is the co-author of the best-selling Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion. He is also a recording and performing musician, and a former editor of Guitar World magazine and executive editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine. He has authored several additional books, among them Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, the companion to the documentary of the same name.