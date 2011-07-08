Sebastian Bach Unveils Cover Art, Track Listing, First Single from 'Kicking and Screaming'

As previously reported, the new solo album from Sebastian Bach, Kicking and Screaming, is due out on September 27 via Frontiers Records. Bach has officially unveiled the cover art, track listing and first single from the follow-up to 2007's Angel Down.

The first single from Kicking and Screaming will be the title track, which will be released to radio sometime in mid-August.

Bach has been dropping hints about the cover art for the new record via his Facebook page over the last few weeks, and you can check out the final product, which was designed by Richard Villa, below.

In a recent posting on Facebook, Bach wrote: "Wow, I am SO BLOWN AWAY by the amazing artwork of Richard Villa! I have just approved the album cover of 'Kicking & Screaming' and I am happy to say I have seen the wildest album cover this year... and it's ours, haha!! I am so proud of the music on this CD and now I can say I'm equally proud of the cover art.

"So many covers these days are just a headshot and a logo, zzzzzz. The album cover is a lost art and I am so glad Richard Villa knows how to create art that is as heavy as rock 'n' roll can be!! Can't wait for all of you to see it!"

Kicking and Screaming features young virtuoso Nick Sterling on guitar and bass, Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Riot, Iced Earth) on drums, as well a guest appearance by guitarist John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie) on "TunnelVision."

The album will be available in three separate configurations: jewel box CD, deluxe digipak with bonus track and bonus DVD and double LP gatefold vinyl.

Kicking and Screaming Track Listing:

1.Kicking & Screaming

2.My Own Worst Enemy

3.TunnelVision (featuring John 5)

4.Dance On Your Grave

5.Caught In A Dream

6.As Long As I Got The Music

7.I’m Alive

8.Dirty Power

9.Live The Life

10.Dream Forever

11.One Good Reason

12.Lost In The Light

13.Wishin’Bonus tracks:14.Jumpin’ Off The Wagon – only available on the physical CD/DVD editions

15.Ain’t There Yet – iTunes exclusive