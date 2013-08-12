September 2013 Guitar World: Ultimate Prog Roundtable, Asking Alexandria, Kirk Hammett, Exclusive EP with Tracks by Tosin Abasi, Misha Mansoor and More

The all-new September 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now! And you have two covers to choose from!

The first cover features Guitar World's ultimate Prog-Rock Roundtable of the Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman, Animals as Leaders' Tosin Abasi and Periphery's Misha Mansoor. Guitar World gets the three virtuosos together for an in-depth discussion on the state of modern rock and guitar playing. We also ask how these guys became such damned good guitarists. Preview this story HERE!

The second cover features Asking Alexandria, who, after a near break up return bolder and more guitar-driven than ever. Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell talk about the making of their latest album, From Death to Destiny. Preview this story HERE!

The September issue also includes Kirk Hammett, who we follow through two days of rock, horror and hijinks at Metallica's 2013 Orion Music + More festival; Guitar World's guide to seven- and eight-string gear; Two Queensrÿches, two new albums, and one lawsuit for the right to the band's name; and much more! Preview this story HERE!

[[ Preview EXCLUSIVE new tracks by Tosin Abasi, Misha Mansoor, Ben Weinman, Kim Thayil and Dweezil Zappa! ]]

Five songs with tabs for guitar and bass:

Black Sabbath - "God is Dead?"

Ed Sheeran - "Lego House"

Doobie Brothers - "Long Train Runnin'"

Sublime - "Santeria"

Florida Georgia Line - "Cruise"

Plus all-new lesson columns by:

• Joe Don Rooney

• Jacky Vincent

• Jimmy Brown

• Mike Stern

• Metal Mike

• Keith Wyatt

• Dale Turner

• Andy Aledort

And gear reviews!

• Line 6

• Hughes & Kettner

• Martin Guitar

• Roland

• Ibanez

• Fulltone

... and more!

For more information, check out the new issue at the Guitar World Online Store!