Song Premiere: Jacky Vincent —"Maybe I Am a Wolf"

Today, check out GuitarWorld.com's premiere of "Maybe I Am a Wolf," a new instrumental track by Falling In Reverse guitarist (and former Guitar World columnist) Jacky Vincent.

The song is from Vincent's new shred-guitar album, Star X Speed Story, which was released today, October 22, through Shrapnel Records. The album was produced by Vincent and executive produced by Mike Varney.

The album, which features guest appearances by Paul Gilbert, Michael Angelo Batio and Dario Lorina, features more than enough explosive playing to satisfy the most discriminating guitar fan. It might also make your brain melt, as one of Vincent's fans said on the guitarist's Twitter.

Check out "Maybe I Am a Wolf" below

