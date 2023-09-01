“Dimebag is one of my biggest inspirations for lead guitar. He always knew how to think outside the box”: Sophie Lloyd names 10 records that changed her life

Sophie Lloyd has turned Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin classics into epic works of shred, building legions of followers on YouTube, showcasing the chops needed for high-profile tours with Machine Gun Kelly, and for realizing her ambition with her forthcoming debut solo album, Imposter Syndrome.

We might already think we know how she is as a player, with her recent interview with GW charting her meteoric rise, but who are the artists who had the biggest impact on her incendiary electric guitar style? Well, read on. Here, she picks 10 albums that changed her life. And if there are a few we could have guessed, there are a few curveballs, too.

1. Joe Satriani – Surfing with the Alien

“This was one of the first instrumental guitar albums I ever heard. I loved the way Joe can tell a story through his music and really take you on a journey. I spent a lot of time studying the songs on this album trying to perfect techniques he used and understand his writing style.”

2. Avenged Sevenfold – City of Evil

“This is one of those albums that makes me smile and gets me so hyped every time I listen to it. I feel like this album really helped me with my playing as I would literally sit there all night and learn these songs back to front.”

3. The Smiths – Rank

“Morrissey is one of greatest songwriters ever, especially when combined with Johnny Marr’s guitar playing. What an incredible mix. The album takes you on a journey of raw emotion.”

4. Slash – S/T

“This album inspired me to do my upcoming collab record. It’s really cool seeing a guitarist pull together a group of vocalists from different genres to make an amazing album.”

5. Pantera – Cowboys from Hell

“I love how heavy and primal this album is. Dimebag is one of my biggest inspirations for lead guitar. He always knew how to think outside the box and elevate a song with his soloing.”

6. Alice in Chains – Dirt

“This album really influenced my rhythm playing. It was one of my first introductions into grunge music. It’s just so raw. I love the heavy riffs and odd time signatures.”

7. Van Halen – Van Halen

“I think most guitarists would agree that this album revolutionized guitar. The techniques and style Eddie brought to the table were unmatched. He was and continues to be an inspiration to so many people.”

8. Twenty One Pilots – Blurry Face

“Although it’s pretty light on guitar, the songs on this album really spoke to me and helped me through some tough times. The band is very daring and unafraid to break rules. The music is full of tempo and time changes, and sometimes it switches genres in the same song. Very inspiring.”

9. Iron Maiden – Rock in Rio

“It’s rare that a live album can top the original studio recordings, but this record captures all the energy of a Maiden show. You can close your eyes and feel like you’re there. These versions take their already incredible songs to new levels. It’s such a magical experience listening to this album.”

10. Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

“If we’re talking about albums that changed my life, I have to include this one. When I first heard Emo Girl on the radio while visiting the U.S. last January, I never thought I’d be playing it at a sold-out stadium just a few months later.”