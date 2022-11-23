Spotlight: Hallie

HALLIE

HAILS FROM: Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

PLAYS: Solo (with a backing band)

SOUNDS LIKE: Early ‘00s pop-rock with a modern sheen

LATEST DROP: This Is Love (EP out February 3rd independently)

What’s your current go-to guitar?

My current go-to is my sunburst Stratocaster. It’s been my favourite for years now and I’m just in love with it. It sounds so beautiful, and it was the first guitar I bought for myself so it holds a lot of sentimental value for me!

How did you initially fall in love with the instrument?

Growing up, I had my dad’s Maton acoustic around the house. I remember my parents bought me one of those pink K-Mart nylon-string guitars, which was also really cool, but I also wanted to play dad’s Maton. We used to play folk music together, and our go-to was ‘Fire And Rain’ by James Taylor. That was one of the first songs I learned to play.

What inspires you as a player?

Growing up, a lot of Taylor Swift – I started my songwriting before I learned to play, so I loved using guitar as an accompanying tool moreso than a feature. At the moment, I love channeling my love of playing with textures and sounds; it’s been really exciting to explore and produce guitars in ways in that I never would have thought of. Beabadoobee’s riffs have me most mesmerised currently. She has such incredible and simple, yet unique ways to match catchy guitar lines with catchy melodies, and oftentimes both feel just as important as each other.

Are you much of a gear nerd?

I am not a gear nerd, to be honest! I love trying out pedals and sounds, but I am horrible with names and will never remember what I’m using – I’ll tell you what it sounds like, though! I love my Fender Blues Junior amp, though, that’s definitely an asset to my playing!

Do you have any ‘white whales’?

I really would love a Hofner Ignition Series Violin Bass in my collection – they are so beautiful to play! Also, I love my Strat but a full-bodied Tele would be amazing, especially for live.

What would your signature model look like?

It would be bright orange, it would sound like a Telecaster, and the headstock would be heart-shaped. Am I sure that’s possible? No, but that’s the dream!

If you could jam with any guitarist, dead or alive...

Right now, probably Beabadoobee! I know she experiments a lot with alternative tunings and I would love to sit down, get experimental and write some hits with her!