Status Quo's Alan Lancaster: My favorite bass albums

During his tenure with rock veterans Status Quo – from their inception in 1962 until he quit the band in 1985 – Alan Lancaster laid down some of heavy rock’s most solid bass-lines. Here, Alan nominates five albums that float his boat, bass-wise…

Pink Floyd

Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)

“I love this album and still play it occasionally. Sometimes it still turns me on like it used to. But good music generally has good bass playing, which therefore makes it a little unfair to single out a few albums from the vast catalog of genres. There again, where would ‘Money’ be without that 7/4 bass-line holding the song together?”

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé (2003)

“I like a lot of Michael Bublé’s work – especially the big bass sound in ‘Fever’. My ‘game’ is playing hard rock, but I listen to, and enjoy a wide range of genres, with various rhythms and bass styles. I tend to listen to music holistically, and don’t particularly focus on the bass-line. Bass playing that I particularly admire is usually creative rather than clever. A creative bass-line frames the song and shapes it.”

Cream

Fresh Cream (1966)

“I can definitely say that albums by Cream, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Free and many others influenced me in my early years. My influences have changed greatly as time has passed, but most of the albums that I loved in the 70s I still like now, and there have been many more new ones added to my music library along the way.”

Megadeth

Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? (1986)

“I really liked some of the Megadeth albums. I admired the bass playing – then and now – for what it was, but I also enjoy listening to many other music genres. I’ve always liked bass players who took the best of what they heard in a wide range of music and came up with their own style based on that.”

Jaco Pastorius

Jaco Pastorius (1976)

“I appreciate virtuosos like Jaco, but I usually don’t get off on technical brilliance per se – only when it enhances without dominating. I like music that has a good feel and a captivating groove. That’s when I admire the bass playing most. I also particularly admire styles that are out of my realm, like reggae, funk and so on."