“I bought a right-handed Hofner, re-strung it and learned to play like a lefty, which was a nightmare”: How The Bootleg Beatles’ Steve White became a carbon-copy Paul McCartney

By Joel McIver
( Bass Player )
published

Think you can play a bit like Sir Paul? It’s not as easy as you think, says Bootleg Beatles bassist Steve White

Steve White of The Bootleg Beatles performs on stage as Paul McCartney at British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 13, 2014 in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world’s most successful tribute band – okay, with the possible exception of Björn Again and The Australian Pink Floyd – is the Bootleg Beatles whose near-perfect sound when it comes to emulating the Fab Four will blow your mind. 

Bassist Steve White, whose job it is to sing, play, talk, look and even dance like Paul McCartney, has put years of commitment into his job, not least while learning to play bass guitar left-handed.

