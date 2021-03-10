Stumps - All Our Friends album review

STUMPS

All Our Friends

COOKING VINYL

Driven by slick and summery, ultra‑jangly guitar leads, shimmery synths and soulful vocal hooks that belt far beyond the foreground, Stumps have rung a dismal year out with a well‑earned dose of over-the-top ebullience.

Even in its most reflective points (like the aptly gloomy “2020”), the Sydney trio make it hard not to have toes tapping or shoulders swaying – and when they kick into full force on power-pop epics like “I’ve Had Enough” and “Daffodils”, dancing in your seat like a total maniac is absolutely mandatory.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to note how candidly earnest the record is beneath its bouncy, bombastic veneer – All Our Friends is a retro-tinged indie-rock epic with equal parts heart and spirit, and plenty of both to share.