Tab Book: Learn the 'Best of Scorpions,' Note for Note

A new tab book, Best of Scorpions, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The book features note-for-note transcriptions with tab for 14 favorites from these Hanover hard rockers.

It includes their mega-hit “Rock You like a Hurricane” plus:

  • Big City Nights
  • Blackout
  • Coming Home
  • Holiday
  • I Can't Explain
  • Loving You Sunday Morning
  • No One like You
  • Passion Rules the Game
  • Rhythm of Love
  • Send Me an Angel
  • Still Loving You
  • Wind of Change
  • The Zoo

This 128-page book is available now for $19.99. Head to the Guitar World Online Store now.