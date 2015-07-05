Tab Book: Learn the 'Best of Scorpions,' Note for Note

A new tab book, Best of Scorpions, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The book features note-for-note transcriptions with tab for 14 favorites from these Hanover hard rockers.

It includes their mega-hit “Rock You like a Hurricane” plus:

Big City Nights

Blackout

Coming Home

Holiday

I Can't Explain

Loving You Sunday Morning

No One like You

Passion Rules the Game

Rhythm of Love

Send Me an Angel

Still Loving You

Wind of Change

The Zoo

This 128-page book is available now for $19.99. Head to the Guitar World Online Store now.