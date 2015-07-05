Tab Book: Learn the 'Best of Scorpions,' Note for Note

A new tab book, Best of Scorpions, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.
The book features note-for-note transcriptions with tab for 14 favorites from these Hanover hard rockers.
It includes their mega-hit “Rock You like a Hurricane” plus:
- Big City Nights
- Blackout
- Coming Home
- Holiday
- I Can't Explain
- Loving You Sunday Morning
- No One like You
- Passion Rules the Game
- Rhythm of Love
- Send Me an Angel
- Still Loving You
- Wind of Change
- The Zoo
This 128-page book is available now for $19.99. Head to the Guitar World Online Store now.