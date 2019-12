The tab book — Andy McKee: Art of Motion — is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The book features a dozen tracks from the 2005 album by this acclaimed folk fingerstyle guitarist in standard notation and tab, including:

Art of Motion

Drifting

For My Father

Heather's Song

Into the Ocean

Keys to the Hovercar

Rylynn

Shanghai

... and more!

This 112-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.