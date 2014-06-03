Tab Book: Learn Trademark Riffs and Techniques of The Who's Pete Townshend

Learn the trademark riffs and rhythm guitar mastery of one of rock's greatest pioneers with The Who: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of Pete Townshend!
This second edition provides a step-by-step breakdown of Townshend's guitar styles and techniques on 13 hits by the Who. Features an extensive intro by Dave Rubin covering the history of the Who. Songs taught include: • Baba O'Riley
• Behind Blue Eyes
• Happy Jack
• I Can See for Miles
• I'm a Boy
• The Magic Bus
• My Generation
• Pictures of Lily
• Pinball Wizard
• A Quick One (While He's Away)
• Run Run Run
• Substitute
• Won't Get Fooled Again.This 64-page tab book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.95