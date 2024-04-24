“Marvel said, ‘Whatever you’re playing has been floating around in the universe for a while…’ I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just mess this guitar up?’” Kevin and Michael Bacon on trashing Taylors for Guardians of the Galaxy and love of Fender Acoustasonics

By Bruce Fagerstrom
published

Movie star Kevin Bacon and his composer brother Michael reveal how they play to their differences during their Bacon Brothers shows – and what happens when they perform Footloose at venues that don’t allow dancing

The Bacon Brothers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a movie star in your band is inevitably going to draw attention – but The Bacon Brothers are no celebrity novelty act. Emmy-winning film score composer and college professor Michael Bacon, together with actor Kevin, his younger brother, have spent 25 years paying their dues in clubs and honkytonks of all kinds.

The commitment to authenticity and craft shown in their main careers is apparent on latest album Ballad of the Brothers. With songwriting duties split between them, assists from others here and there, plus two well-chosen covers, they stay true to their self-proclaimed “forosoco” sound – folk, rock, soul, and country – and the LP showcases their versatility. 

Bruce Fagerstrom
Bruce Fagerstrom

Bruce is a freelance writer of features and interviews for Guitar World and MAGNET Magazine among other titles. He's played guitar in numerous garage bands with much better musicians who sometimes laugh at his Ovation Breadwinner.