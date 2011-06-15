Top 10 Ozzy Osbourne Quotes

It's no secret that heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is one crazy motherfucker. From his tenure in Black Sabbath to his years as a solo artist in the '80s, the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness has had his fair share of crazy events.

Guitar World brings you 10 of Ozzy's most infamous — and surprisingly enlightening — quotes throughout his 40-plus year career.

1. "Being sober on a bus is, like, totally different than being drunk on a bus."

2. "I got rabies shots for biting the head off a bat but that`s OK - the bat had to get Ozzy shots."

3. "[Black] Sabbath were a hippy band. We were into peace."

4. "I'm a very simple man. You've got to have, like, a computer nowadays to turn the TV on and off...and the nightmare continues."

5. "I couldn't be a royal. It's like living in a supersonic goldfish bowl."

6. "Viagra's a great sleeping drug. I take Viagra, and Sharon goes right to sleep."

7. "L.A.'s not a good place to grow old. It's a Paris Hilton-getting-fucked-up-the-arse kind of town...a town full of ambulance chasers."

8. "[It] could be worse...I could be Sting."

9. "Sometimes I think my whole career and life has only been about a bloody Bat!"

10. "I'll only retire in the day I should be dead and they have me buried, and some idiot spell over my casket some stupid gospel stuff."