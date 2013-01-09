Unreleased 1968 Jimi Hendrix Track, "Somewhere," Streaming Online

In a video posted last November, a clip of a "new" Hendrix track called "Somewhere" could be heard as engineer Eddie Kramer discussed the making of People, Hell & Angels, a collection of 12 previously unreleased studio recordings from the guitar legend.

Now the entire song — which features Buddy Miles and Stephen Stills — can be heard in full online. Stream it below via the video player.

Culled from the guitarist's final recordings, the post-Experience material promises to veer in unexpected directions, even for diehard Hendrix fans. The collection, with a title coined by Hendrix, features a host of new collaborators for the guitar legend.

"We're thrilled to be able to release People, Hell & Angels during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of my brother's birth," Janie Hendrix says. "The brilliance of the album serves to underscore what we've known all along: that there has never been and never will be a musical force equal to his and that we cherish and take inspiration of what he left us both now and for many generations to come ... simply eternity."

People, Hell & Angels is out March 5.