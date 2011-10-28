Video: St. Vincent Posts Live Video for "Surgeon" from 4AD Sessions

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) recently performed four tracks from her new album, Strange Mercy, for the 10th installment in the 4AD Sessions series.

Shot at Shangri-La Studios in Brooklyn, the session was recorded with Annie's new band -- Daniel Mintseris (keys), Toko Yasuda (moog) and Matthew Johnson (drums).

Watch the performance of first single, "Surgeon," below.

Annie and her new band will wrap up more than a month of sold-out US dates on November 3 at NYC's Webster Hall and November 4 at Boston's Royale. On November. 7, they will perform on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Strange Mercy is out now on 4AD.

4AD Session tracklist: