“I’d messaged Cory to see if he needed a bassist. He sent me his tour manager’s phone number and said, ‘See you in two days’”: Meet Vincen García, the Spanish bass virtuoso who joined Cory Wong’s band with 48 hours’ notice

By
( )
published

Vincen García shares his bass heroes and how he went about “bringing the artillery” with Cory Wong

Composite image of Vincen Garcia and Cory Wong
(Image credit: Future / Press)

There are some rock ’n’ roll stories you just couldn’t make up. One is how Spanish bassist Vincen García went from messaging Cory Wong on Instagram to standing with him onstage in front of thousands with a bass in his hand.

When it was announced that Sonny T would be missing from the European leg of Wong’s 2023 tour due to undisclosed circumstances, García was quickly named as his last minute stand-in. “I’d messaged Cory to see if he needed a bassist,” García told Bass Player. “He sent me a playlist, his tour manager's phone number and said, ‘See you two days!’”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.