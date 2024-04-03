“I was tired of not being able to hear my guitar when I played. I got a Gretsch Country Gentleman, and that changed the game for me”: Vincent Neil Emerson’s star is rising fast – whether he’s playing a Chet Atkins electric or rare George Harrison acoustic

By Alison Richter
published

The Texas storyteller tells his story so far – from Neil Young tunings to Shooter Jennings collaborations and how he channels raw emotion through his guitar leads

Vincent Neil Emerson and a Martin acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Thomas Crabtree)

In the pantheon of Texas music storytellers – Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings among many – Vincent Neil Emerson is on his way to prominence.

He’s fearless in the subjects he tackles and the experiences he shares, from mental health (Time of the Rambler) to personal loss, suicide (Learnin’ to Drown) and the painful history of his Native American roots (Ballad of the Choctaw Apache).

Alison Richter

Alison Richter is a seasoned journalist who interviews musicians, producers, engineers, and other industry professionals, and covers mental health issues for GuitarWorld.com. Writing credits include a wide range of publications, including GuitarWorld.com, MusicRadar.com, Bass Player, TNAG Connoisseur, Reverb, Music Industry News, Acoustic, Drummer, Guitar.com, Gearphoria, She Shreds, Guitar Girl, and Collectible Guitar.