Weekly Music Roundup: February 10, 2012

This was a relatively quiet week for new music -- well, unless you count new albums from Van Halen and Paul McCartney.

As for new music appearing online, we got an excellent new teaser from Tenacious D -- who will release their new album, Rize of the Fenix in May -- as well as another great slab of classic metal from 3 Inches of Blood and a stirring cover of Metallica's "Fade to Black" from Wykked Wytch.

Yesterday, a new Meshuggah track was intentionally leaked online, and while we still don't have the title information for you, the song is also streaming below.

Tenacious D, "Rize of the Fenix" (clip)

Cannibal Corpse, "Scourge of Iron"

Adrenaline Mob, "All on the Line" (clip)

Adrenaline Mob, "Indifferent" (clip)

3 Inches of Blood, "Leather Lord"

Meshuggah, (?)

Wykked Wytch, "Fade to Black" (Metallica Cover)