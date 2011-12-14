Zakk Wylde to be Honored at Guitar World's First Ever Rock & Roll Roast

Guitar World is proud to announce the magazine’s first-ever Rock & Roll Roast with inaugural honoree Zakk Wylde.

Presented by Epiphone Guitars and sponsored by Monster Energy Drink, EMG Pickups, Revolver Magazine, Marshall Amplification, Dunlop, Eagle Rock and Samson, the exclusive event will take place at The Grove in Anaheim, California on Thursday, January 19, 2012; a portion of all proceeds will go to the MusiCares charity.

Roastmaster Sharon Osbourne and other metal-loving luminaries such as Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Jericho, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, as well as comedy and roast veterans Jim Norton, Brian Posehn, Jim Florentine and more will all take aim at the Black Label Society frontman and guitar icon, best known for his incredible axe chops, his golden locks and his signature Bullseye guitar line. Fresh from her recent stint on the Judas Priest tour, Lady Starlight (Lady Gaga’s resident DJ) will also be on hand to serve as the evening’s official DJ.

Roastee Wylde commented, "How can they roast me? I'm a good Catholic boy..." Roastmaster Sharon Osbourne explained, ““Zakk has always called me his Mom, but I think my boy needs a good kicking.” Editorial Director of Guitar World, Brad Tolinski added, “We’re excited to kick-off this new annual event, and who better than Zakk Wylde, to be our first… victim.”

The event is not open to the public, as it is a charity event to raise money for MusiCares, a non-profit that provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. People who are interested in attending and would like to sponsor the event should click here.

Check out the first video preview, featuring comedian Jim Norton, below. For more information on the event, click here. And to learn more about the charity, MusiCares, click here.