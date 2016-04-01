660 Guitars Launches Aviator AV27 Guitar

660 Guitars announced today the introduction of its new Aviator model guitar, dubbed the AV27.

The AV27 has been engineered as a modern approach to the classic ‘V’ guitar design. The AV27 extends 660 Guitars’ already robust line of American-made instruments, featuring all-aluminum bodies. Customers can place orders directly from the factory

The 25.5” scale Aviator AV27 model guitar design captures bold engineering and modern playability, while maintaining the principle build features consistent in all 660 Guitars. Handcrafted with USA parts, the Aviator AV27’s body is constructed of one piece of aircraft-grade aluminum, paired with a shallow-oval 16” radius solid graphite/carbon fiber neck, and weighing in at 7.5 lbs.

The finish is a resilient powder coat, available in multi-color options. The bridge on the AV27 is a Hipshot USA bridge or a Kahler Trem option is available. The pickups are 16.50K Dimarzio Dominion Humbuckers with ceramic magnets, mounted on ‘mini-rails’ to allow numerous user-adjusted tonal variations. Smoked acrylic black glass is standard, with optional red glass electronics cover available. Hennessy NSL-7200 strap locks are standard, and the guitar ships in an RB Aero low-profile case.

660 Guitars was forged on the friendship of builders Drew Emory and Myke Wilkerson, both independent builders who found they shared the same ideas in constructing guitar bodies out of metal, namely aircraft-grade aluminum. Aluminum is an extremely rugged and durable building material, and offers the guitar world a change from traditional wood construction. The results are warm and resonant guitars with tank-like construction, and minimal weather-related issues.

Traditional instruments are subject to many issues, from humidity, airline handling, to general use. The Aviator AV27, along with all of 660 Guitars’ instruments, is handcrafted with pride in the USA, precision engineered, and built to exacting standards to minimalize maintenance and downtime, while ensuring the instruments are around for generations.

MSRP $3,400

To learn more about the Aviator AV27, visit 660guitars.com.