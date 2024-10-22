“It was an amazing-sounding instrument”: Gibson’s Jimmy Page SJ-200 is a five-figure signature model based on an acoustic he borrowed to record Led Zeppelin’s debut album – before it was stolen

According to Gibson, the new acoustic has been “rendered to Page’s exacting recollection”, owing to the apparent absence of the original model

Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 & 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition Ltd. - YouTube Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 & 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition Ltd. - YouTube
Gibson has added to its burgeoning lineup of Jimmy Page signature guitars by unveiling the 1964 SJ-200 – a recreation of the acoustic guitar the Led Zep legend played in the 1960s and early 1970s.

