“We’ll inspire Beatles fans all over the world by bringing this unique instrument back to life”: John Lennon’s Hootenanny 12-string sold for $2.8m last year – now Framus has revived the acoustic with the Lennon estate’s approval
One of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction gets a long-awaited return six decades after John Lennon used it to record Beatles classics
German luthier Framus has reissued its Hootenanny 12-string acoustic guitar, made famous by John Lennon 60 years ago.
An important instrument in Beatles history, Lennon's model was used to track a score of iconic tracks including Norwegian Wood and Girl. It also featured extensively in the Beatles film Help!, in which George Harrison also slung it over his shoulder.
Yet, while it played an important role in several Beatles recording sessions, it then inexplicably went missing and was lost for 50 years.
The historic guitar was discovered in the attic of a rural family home just outside London last year and then went under the hammer. It promptly became one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction, ultimately selling for $2,857,000.
Recreating the guitar for a market release was no small feat. Framus used an identical 12-string Hootenanny, temporarily prised from its Framus Vintage Museum, and pages and pages of old documents to reconstruct it to the exact specifications of the original. Lennon's estate has approved the guitar's reissue.
Available in 12-string (€1.099, approx. $1,145) and six-string (€999, approx. $1,040) models like Lennon's long-lost beloved, they comprise spruce tops, with mahogany for their back and sides. They too feature flat 19-fret rosewood fingerboards with a zero fret and are adorned with a decorative soundhole made of individual pieces of wood.
Beyond that, there's ivory binding, nickel Trapeze tailpieces, and nickel, closed vintage-style tuners. Other specs shared across the models include Framus’ choice of a black pickguard, ivory-colored dot inlays, and silver nickel frets. A special Hootenanny headstock is unique to each variant.
It's available in open pore and high gloss nitro lacquer finishes in Vintage and Sunburst colorways for those who like darker guitars.
“We are very proud to bring this unique instrument back to life,” says Framus. “We are convinced that we will inspire many Beatles fans all over the world with this beautiful acoustic guitar.”
Both models are available to order now, and prices start at $/€999. Head to Framus Hootenanny for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
