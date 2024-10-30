“All of these things I do on record using a few guitars, I’ve got it all in the one”: Johnny Marr just launched a 7-string signature Martin acoustic – but it’s not what you think
Marr's latest signature model, the M-7 – also available as a regular six-string – features an extra string to provide his trademark jangle
Martin has partnered with Johnny Marr to produce two new signature guitars – one of which is an oddball seven-string acoustic guitar.
The Smiths legend has become widely known for his left-field electric guitar creations. Back in 2021, for example, he recorded new music with a bonkers nine-pickup Fender Stratocaster, dubbed ‘The Spirit Strat’.
Speculation that a similarly out-there acoustic was in the works recently arose, after Marr was spotted playing an unidentified seven-string Martin at various gigs over the past few weeks.
Now, Marr has officially injected some of that experimental spirit into the Martin M-7, which offers a generous Grand Auditorium body size and throws an octave G string into the mix to help deliver that unmistakable Marr jangle.
Joined by a standard M-6, both instruments feature mahogany necks with a slightly thinner nut width for “a unique feel”, as well as a unique hybrid design that combines the width of a Jumbo guitar with the thickness of a regular 000.
Other specs include a spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and an ebony fingerboard that boasts 20 frets. Ebony has also been used for the bridge, while a scalloped X Brace pattern and LR Baggs Anthem electronics can both be found under the hood.
What's also notable about the M-7 is the fact that, despite having seven strings, it only has six bridge pins. That's because the two G strings share one pin – meaning the fretboard hasn't had to be drastically widened in order to accommodate an extra string.
“I've now got my own signature guitar that makes me sound like in the studio when I've put this really great old compressor on it with a great mic and a little hint of the high string in there,” says Marr.
“All of these things that I do on record using a few guitars, I've got it all in the one guitar that I can carry around with me, and if I go play with a pal or go and guest with someone, I sound like me.”
As Martin notes, the M-6 and M-7 are the latest footnotes in Marr’s storied association with the brand. Over the years, he’s loyally played a D-28, and famously used his 1971 model to record hits such as There Is a Light That Never Goes Out and Cemetery Gates.
The Martin M-6 and M-7 models are available now for $4,999 apiece.
Visit Martin to find out more.
