"All of these things I do on record using a few guitars, I've got it all in the one": Johnny Marr just launched a 7-string signature Martin acoustic – but it's not what you think

Marr's latest signature model, the M-7 – also available as a regular six-string – features an extra string to provide his trademark jangle

Martin M-7
(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has partnered with Johnny Marr to produce two new signature guitars – one of which is an oddball seven-string acoustic guitar.

The Smiths legend has become widely known for his left-field electric guitar creations. Back in 2021, for example, he recorded new music with a bonkers nine-pickup Fender Stratocaster, dubbed ‘The Spirit Strat’.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Matt Owen, Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he's not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.