“All of these things I do on record using a few guitars, I’ve got it all in the one”: Johnny Marr just launched a 7-string signature Martin acoustic – but it’s not what you think

Martin has partnered with Johnny Marr to produce two new signature guitars – one of which is an oddball seven-string acoustic guitar.

The Smiths legend has become widely known for his left-field electric guitar creations. Back in 2021, for example, he recorded new music with a bonkers nine-pickup Fender Stratocaster, dubbed ‘The Spirit Strat’.

Speculation that a similarly out-there acoustic was in the works recently arose, after Marr was spotted playing an unidentified seven-string Martin at various gigs over the past few weeks.

Now, Marr has officially injected some of that experimental spirit into the Martin M-7, which offers a generous Grand Auditorium body size and throws an octave G string into the mix to help deliver that unmistakable Marr jangle.

(Image credit: Martin)

Joined by a standard M-6, both instruments feature mahogany necks with a slightly thinner nut width for “a unique feel”, as well as a unique hybrid design that combines the width of a Jumbo guitar with the thickness of a regular 000.

Other specs include a spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and an ebony fingerboard that boasts 20 frets. Ebony has also been used for the bridge, while a scalloped X Brace pattern and LR Baggs Anthem electronics can both be found under the hood.

What's also notable about the M-7 is the fact that, despite having seven strings, it only has six bridge pins. That's because the two G strings share one pin – meaning the fretboard hasn't had to be drastically widened in order to accommodate an extra string.

(Image credit: Martin)

“I've now got my own signature guitar that makes me sound like in the studio when I've put this really great old compressor on it with a great mic and a little hint of the high string in there,” says Marr.

“All of these things that I do on record using a few guitars, I've got it all in the one guitar that I can carry around with me, and if I go play with a pal or go and guest with someone, I sound like me.”

As Martin notes, the M-6 and M-7 are the latest footnotes in Marr’s storied association with the brand. Over the years, he’s loyally played a D-28, and famously used his 1971 model to record hits such as There Is a Light That Never Goes Out and Cemetery Gates.

The Martin M-6 and M-7 models are available now for $4,999 apiece.

Visit Martin to find out more.