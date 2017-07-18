Ahead Armor Unveils New Guitar and Ukulele Cases

Ahead Armor Cases has expanded into guitar and ukulele cases that incorporate the same quality and protection that they’ve provided for drum and percussion instruments over the last 6 years. With high impact foam padding and soft plush lining, the interior significantly increases both the shock absorption of the cases and the protection of the instrument.

The plush interior is complemented by the strength and durability of a virtually indestructible, weather resistant, waterproof, double stitched, 600 denier polyester fabric exterior.

Features:

• Plush lining

• High impact padding

• Adjustable neck pillow

• External storage pouches

• Removable bumper pad to accommodate longer body types • Tuck-away padded backpack straps

• Padded reinforced Velcro locking handle

• Neck handle

• Available in 7 different sizes:

AAGEG - Deluxe Electric Guitar Case

AAGBG - Deluxe Electric Bass Guitar Case

AAGC - Deluxe Classical Acoustic Guitar Case

AAGD - Deluxe Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Case

AAUKUS - Deluxe Soprano Ukulele Case

AAUKUC - Deluxe Concert Ukulele Case

AAUKUT - Deluxe Tenor Ukulele Case

For more information, visit aheadarmorcases.com.