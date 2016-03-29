Andy James Demos John Petrucci Cry Baby Wah

Because we like to share things, check out this new demo video for Dunlop's John Petrucci Cry Baby wah pedal.

It features Dunlop artist Andy James, who plays a few Petrucci-inspired licks mixed into his own blistering shred style.

Hold on to your seat!

For more about the John Petrucci Cry Baby, which was debuted at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, head to jimdunlop.com. For more about Andy James, head here.

