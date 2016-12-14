The Five Weirdest Signature Guitars Ever Made

Signature guitars are designed to meet the individual requirements of the players they’re made for. And sometimes that can lead to the creation of some pretty bizarre instruments.

Our friends at Guitar Nerds pulled together this video of what may just be the five weirdest guitars ever built. Not every instrument shown here looks unusual—some of them fall more into the category of “head-shaking marketing decisions”—but we think they’re onto something. If nothing else, we got a chuckle out of seeing two rather infamous examples built by no less than Gibson and Fender.

Check out the video, and let us know if you can think of specimens even more unusual than these.