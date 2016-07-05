Are These the World’s Greatest One-String Guitar Riffs?

Darrell Braun’s videos usually present some useful tone comparisons of different guitar models. But for his most recent video, Darrell went in another direction and focused on some of the great single-string guitar riffs from rock and metal.

Take a look as he runs through Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Metallica’s “Am I Evil?” and more. And let him know what single-string riffs you think should have been included.

You can watch more of Darrell’s videos on his YouTube channel.