AXL Guitars Introduces AXL USA Hand-Aged Bulldog

AXL Guitars has introduced the AXL USA Hand-Aged Bulldog.

Each AXL USA Hand-Aged Bulldog has been aged to perfection by AXL's craftsmen to produce a one-of-a-kind instrument. Limited to a first run of 50 pieces, the Hand-Aged Bulldog has the look and feel of a guitar that's been played for years.

Just like AXL's award-winning USA Bulldog, the Hand-Aged model features a solid mahogany slab body and one-piece set neck, top-shelf components, including a Lindy Fralin dog-ear P90, TonePros Featherweight wraparound bridge, CTS pots, Orange Drop Capacitor and TonePros Kluson vintage-style tuners, and our "Bite Switch," a push-pull pot to bypass the tone potentiometer for a biting mainline sound.

For custom shop performance, we assemble every Bulldog by hand in our Hayward, California, workshop, from pressing the frets to wiring the electronics. The Hand-Aged USA Bulldog is a hand-assembled instrument that sounds, looks and feels like it's been broken in from years of playing.

Available finishes: Transparent Red, Antique Brown

Street price: $699, available now

Learn more about the AXL USA Hand-Aged Bulldog right here.