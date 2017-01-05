Babicz Full Contact Hardware to Unveil New LX2 Twin-Locking Tailpiece

(Image credit: Babicz Full Contact Hardware)

Babicz and AP International, distributors of Full Contact Hardware, are proud to unveil the newly-patented LX2 tailpiece.

The LX2 features locking set screws combined with two stud nuts, firmly holding the tailpiece in place laterally and vertically. This twin-locking design creates the most stable, rock-solid tailpiece available on the market today. The LX2 tailpiece is designed to fit Gibson-type Les Paul or SG model guitars and will be offered in chrome, black and gold finishes.

The product is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2017.

“This new design was born out of my vision of creating a tailpiece with more stability, along with ease of adjustment," Jeff Babicz says. "Any stability added to the bridge/tailpiece components always help with sonic purity and tuning stability.”

Babicz Full Contact Hardware has previously made an impact on the market with its heralded “eCAM” bridge saddle design which maximizes string transference to the guitar body while allowing for precise action and intonation adjustments. The company was founded on the vision of innovation based in logical solutions to age-old hardware issues.

Find Babicz Full Contact Hardware at the AP International booth at the Winter NAMM Show (#4862, Hall C).

For more information, visit fullcontacthardware.com.