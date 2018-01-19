Balaguer Guitars Releases The Astra

(Image credit: Balaguer Guitars)

Balaguer Guitars has just unveiled The Astra, the company's take on a classic singlecut design but with modern construction and appointments. The body shape is slightly offset, which lends added comfort when playing, and unlike the norm, this singlecut comes stock with a 25.5” scale length.

Fusing modern and classic aesthetics, this model boasts 22 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets, 16” fingerboard radius, and an all access set-neck joint allows unbridled access to the higher register.

Having two trim levels via their Production Series (Standard and Deluxe), players can choose from different finishes and specs to suit their needs. Also available is the Semi-Custom Series, which will allow players to choose woods, scale length, and much more (starting at $999).

The Astra Deluxe features:

Body: Mahogany (Satin Rustic Black or Gloss Silverburst) – bound with Triple Black Binding

Neck: Set-neck Mahogany

Pickups: Fishman Modern Fluence Humbuckers

Bridge: Tonepros Tuneomatic w/ Stop Tailpiece

Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone (both push pull to active Fishman voicings), three-way switch

Tuners: 18:1 Locking Tuners

Fret Dots: Black Blocks

Fretboard: Roasted Birdseye Maple

Nut: Graphite 1 11/16”

Frets: 22 medium-jumbo stainless steel

Scale length: 25.5″

Neck thickness: @ 1st Fret- .800” / @ 12th Fret- .880”

Fretboard radius: 16″

Neck Shape: Comfy C

Truss Rod: 2-way adjustable

The Astra Standard features:

• Body: Mahogany (Satin Trans Black or Satin 2-Tone Burst)

• Neck: Set-neck Mahogany

• Pickups: Balaguer Evergreen Humbuckers

• Bridge: Tuneomatic w/ Stop Tailpiece

• Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone (both push pull for coil split), 3-way switch

• Tuners: 18:1 Locking Tuners

• Fret Dots: Pearloid Dots

• Fretboard: Ebony

• Nut: Graphite 1 11/16”

• Frets: 22 medium-jumbo stainless steel

• Scale length: 25.5″

• Neck thickness: @ 1st Fret- .800” / @ 12th Fret- .880”

• Fretboard radius: 16″

• Neck Shape: Comfy C

• Truss Rod: 2-way adjustable

Pre-order pricing is $1,349 for The Astra Deluxe and $899 for The Astra Standard.

To pre-order or find out more, visit balaguerguitars.com.