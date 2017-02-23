Is This the Best Classic Electric Guitar Pickup Shootout Video on YouTube?

(Image credit: Reverb)

The gang over at Reverb have come up with what might be the best pickup-shootout video on YouTube.

Single coil vs. humbucker, gold foil vs. lipstick—Reverb lets the pickups do all the work (and they even include some off-the-beaten-path axes, including a Gretsch Power Jet, a Rickenbacker 335 and a new Supro Westbury).

All you need to do is click on the interactive buttons for A/B comparisons of 13 of guitardom's most classic pickups.

Everything is played through a Victoria 45410 Bassman-style amp (good stuff, folks), and the settings never change.

At this point, my words are useless. Watch the video!