Billy Corgan Talks Smashing Pumpkins Effect Pedals

Smashing Pumpkins mainmain Billy Corgan has posted a video that features Corgan showing off his collection of guitar pedals, including the original gear the group used on their early albums like Gish and Siamese Dream.

He talks about a few homemade pedals and his favorites like the Tone Bender, Fuzzola, Jetlyzer, Big Muff, VoxPhaser and Electric Mistress, and explains some of the settings he used to get his legendary guitar sounds. Check out the video below.

The video was filmed during the recording of the new Smashing Pumpkins album, Oceania, which is expected to be released this fall.