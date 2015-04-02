Blue Introduces Hummingbird Class A Microphone

Blue Microphones has introduced the Hummingbird, a versatile, precision-engineered Class A small-diaphragm microphone that unlocks the tonal nuances of your instruments so you can capture the best recordings possible.

With a 180-degree rotating head, Hummingbird fits into tight spaces and can nimbly change positions where others can’t.

Featuring a precisely tuned diaphragm based on Blue's B1 capsule, Hummingbird is ultra-responsive and delivers extended frequency response.

Hummingbird is the perfect studio and stage solution for drum overheads, acoustic guitar, piano, percussion or any other instrument with fast transients and rich overtones. The only thing it won’t do is pollinate your garden.

Discover new tonal colors of your instruments by simply rotating Hummingbird’s head. The unique 180-degree pivoting head allows you to place the mic at any angle—without having to adjust the mic stand—and capture the sound most mics would leave behind. For example, just sweep the capsule between the 12th fret and sound hole of an acoustic guitar to dial in the perfect guitar sound, all without having to get up out of your chair.

“With fast transient response, high SPL handling and extended high frequency, Hummingbird is an exceptional small-diaphragm microphone,” said Tommy Edwards, director of product management at Blue.

“To take it further, we designed the capsule to rotate 180 degrees for easy placement and now you have an undeniable weapon for drum overheads, acoustic guitar, piano and more. Like its avian counterpart, the Hummingbird is compact, able to fit precisely into tight spaces, and can nimbly change positions where others can’t.”

Featuring a premium pressure gradient cardioid capsule based on Blue’s “B1” capsule—from the flagship “interchangeable” Bottle Caps—and a proprietary Class A, fully discrete circuit, Hummingbird offers balanced character with plenty of sparkling high end.

With no ICs in the signal path, the mic exhibits maximum detail and the lowest possible noise floor. The sonically versatile Hummingbird can capture the nuances of a wide range of instruments—though its agility, extended high-frequency response, and ability to handle high sound pressure levels make it an ideal mic for recording drums. Hummingbird’s transparency and superb dynamic range deliver superior sound reproduction every time.

Hummingbird comes with a rugged, road ready protective carrying case, along with a mic clip and foam wind screen. Hummingbird (MSRP $299) and is available now for pre-order at select retailers.

For more about the Hummingbird, visit bluemic.com.