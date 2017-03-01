Blues Played on a Hockey Stick Guitar

We’ve shown you guitars made out of frying pans, motorcycle parts, shovels, shotguns and more.

Well, here’s a guitar made out of hockey sticks and demonstrated with some very tasty blues guitar slide playing.

The hockey stick guitar is the brainchild of Steve-san Onotero, the Samurai Guitarist, who we’ve featured here regularly. Steve says, “I thought it was my civic duty as a Canadian to turn a hockey stick into a guitar.”

We’ve also included Steve’s video “demonstrating” how he made the hockey stick guitar. To see how he really did it, head over here.

You can watch more of his videos at the SamuraiGuitarist channel at YouTube.