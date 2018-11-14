Bogner Unveils Ecstasy Red and Blue Mini Pedals

Bogner has unveiled mini versions of its Ecstasy Red and Blue pedals.

The smaller boxes do away with foot controllable boost and battery operation but come equipped with active tone controls, sweepable mid frequency range, Variac and pre-EQ switches, as well as a new gain mode selector for basic channel gain or boosted gain mode.

The Ecstasy Red offers modern high-gain tones, while the Ecstasy Blue shoots for more classic Plexi sounds.

Features of the Ecstasy minis include:

- Master Controls: Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass and Volume

- Mode Switch: Plexi and Blue modes offer vintage lower-gain or modified higher-gain levels

- Structure Switch: 100, 101 and 20th Anniversary settings offer EQ shifts and gain structures from various eras and models of Ecstasy amplifiers

- Boost function with independently lit volume and gain controls

- True bypass

- Jacks: input, output and remote

- Remote jack allows control of the on/off and boost functions via a remote switching unit

- Low Battery Indicator: LEDs blink when battery voltage drops below critical threshold

- Premium components include: Double-sided, gold-plated circuit boards, German WIMA capacitors, Japanese Nichicon capacitors and gold-plated relays, Carling switches and more

The Ecstasy Red and Blue mini pedals are available beginning November 19 for $199 each. For more information, head over to Bogner.