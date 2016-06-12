Boss Introduces Four New Guitar Tuners

Boss has announced four new models to its lineup of electronic guitar tuners.

The Waza Craft TU-3W Chromatic Tuner is a special-edition pedal tuner that offers refined performance for pro players and hard-core stompbox enthusiasts. At its core, the TU-3W provides tuning functions equivalent to the TU-3. The TU-3W features redesigned circuitry with selectable buffered or true-bypass operation and transparent audio pass-through.

The TU-3S Chromatic Tuner is also based on the TU-3, and offers the same industry-standard performance in a scaled-down size for guitar and bass pedalboards. The tuning functions are identical to the TU-3—the only thing eliminated is the pedal switch.

The TU-01 Clip-On Chromatic Tuner, the most affordable tuner in the Boss lineup, clips on an instrument’s headstock. The TU-01’s display features a digital meter and note indicator, plus two lights that show when the instrument is perfectly in tune. The tuner also adjusts for different viewing angles, and folds down for easy transport in a case or gig bag.

The new TU-30 Tuner & Metronome delivers the main features of the TU-80 in an ultra-compact package. All the basics are carried over, including the convenient Accu-Pitch function, multiple tuning modes and rhythm patterns, the ability to sound reference pitches, and more.

For more about the new Boss tuners and the entire Boss tuner lineup, visit BossUS.com.