Boss Introduces the Katana Cabinet 212

Boss has introduced the Katana Cabinet 212, a new companion speaker cabinet for the popular Katana-Head guitar amplifier.

Optimized for the Katana-Head’s wide tonal range, the Katana Cabinet 212 delivers powerful tones for all genres of music, from blues, jazz, and country to the heaviest rock styles.

Ready for the stage, the Katana Cabinet 212 is a perfect match for performing with the Katana-Head. Boss' special design provides enhanced bass response and rugged durability while keeping the weight down for easy mobility. The ultra-rigid construction provides big bottom end and tight, punchy response, offering excellent performance for all types of guitar tones, from super-clean to ultra-heavy.

Equipped with two custom 12-inch speakers, the Katana Cabinet 212 handles up to 150 watts of power and can be used in a horizontal or vertical configuration. It also features a detachable back panel section, allowing users to go from a focused closed-back stack tone to the spacious open-back sound of a classic combo amp.

For more about the Katana Cabinet 212, visit boss.info.