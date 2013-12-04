Bourgeois Guitars' Aged Tone Upgrade Now Available on Most Models

Bourgeois Guitars has announced that its Aged Tone sound upgrade is now available on most of its models.

Widely acclaimed for their mature sound right out of the box, instruments from Bourgeois' Aged Tone series have gained popularity worldwide.

Previously available only on the Aged Tone models, this package includes all the sound-related features from the Aged Tone series of guitars. These include a proprietary thin finish, hide glue, Bourgeois bracing and torrified tops.

This creates possibilities for other unique, mature sounds from Bourgeois' line of models, ranging from parlor guitars to dreadnoughts. Now players can order their dream guitars with the Aged Tone sound.

For more information, visit Bourgeois Guitars' Facebook page.