Budda Amplification Announces New Line of Guitar Effect Pedals

Budda Amplification has announced its new line of guitar effect pedals, all of which are available to ship. The line includes the Samsara Delay, the Om Overdrive, the Karma Chorus, the Chakra Compressor and the Zenman Overdrive/Boost.

Each pedal is housed in heavy-duty steel casing and decorated with Eastern-inspired artwork. The pedals contain intelligent features like true-bypass for completely transparent signal output when the pedal is not engaged, and in and out jacks placed in the back of each pedal so that they can be placed against one another and save space in a pedalboard.

The new Budda pedals line includes:

Samsara Delay

The Samsara Delay provides from 20 to 600 ms of delay time. Vintage sound and simple controls help guitarists dial in just that right amount of delay, from a bit of "slap-back" to full-on ambiance. The tone control allows users to mimic the low-fi sound of an old analog delay or crisp up the highs for a more modern digital tone. Other essential controls include Time, Feedback, and Level.

Om Overdrive

The Om Overdrive is the perfect pedal to make solos cut straight through the mix. It has plenty of gain for modern music, but also focuses the EQ in such a way to make sure solos get heard! The gain knob controls the amount of distortion, from vintage overdrive to gain that starts to cross into fuzz territory. Controls for Tone and Level, allow guitarists to dial in their personal sound.

Karma Chorus

The Karma Chorus gives as much as it gets with its included vibrato effect. Engaging the vibrato switch and turning the vibrato mix knob allows the user to dial from chorus (counter clockwise) to vibrato (clockwise) and any blend in between. The Karma also includes controls for vibrato adjustment including speed control, depth control, and level controls.

Chakra Compressor

The Chakra Compressor was designed to mimic the optical compressors used in studios back in the ‘60s. Using the gain control to increase the glow of the optical circuit fattens the sound. The higher the gain is set, the more it affects the compression and attack controls. The Chakra compressor can create a subtle, warm, transparent effect as well as a full squeeze. Essential compression controls like Gain, Level, and Attack are available at the tweak of a knob.

Zenman Overdrive/Boost

The Zenman Overdrive/Boost pedal is perfect for a varied range of music types. It offers a wide range of distortion tones from smooth overdrive to all out crunch and grind. The Zenman also has a useful phat/vintage switch that changes the EQ to further enhance the tonal shaping that can be achieved. The coup de grâce is the boost feature with its own level control. The boost can be used with or without the overdrive, so the Zenman can pull double duty as an overdrive, an overdrive with a solo boost, or just as a clean boost pedal!

Budda pedals can be powered by a 9V battery or an AC adapter.

For more information, visit budda.com.