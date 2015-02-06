Caparison Guitars Introduces Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Horus-M3 in Iris Violet

To mark its 20th anniversary, Caparison Guitars has introduced a special limited-edition version of its classic Horus 27-fret guitar.

This special edition 20th Anniversary Horus-M3 model has the same M3 mahogany/maple/mahogany body construction of its modern counterparts, a new 2015 Horus body shape and three-way pickup selector.

But to mark Caparison's 20th anniversary, this limited-edition model will be available in one of the most recognizsed and sought-after Caparison colors ever produced, the distinctive and alluring Iris Violet with gold hardware. Each finish is hand applied by Caparison's head designer, Itaru Kanno, and each one is truly individual.

Features include:

Unique Hand Applied Finish

Limited-edition color (Iris Violet) with gold hardware

Caparison Designed Pickups

27 frets

Mahogany / maple / mahogany body construction (M3)

Designed, manufactured and hand finished in Japan, the Caparison Horus-M3 20th Anniversary Model is available for this year only.

For more about this model, visit caparisonguitars.com.