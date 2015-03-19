Caparison Guitars Introduces Limited Edition Angelus Custom Line

The Classic Angelus returns this year as the Caparison Custom Line 2015 (CL15) model.

Every feature that makes the CL series so highly sought after among even the most discriminating of boutique players is represented here.

Each guitar is painstakingly hand-crafted to exacting standards and features a stunning master-grade, hand-selected flamed maple carved top and two new color finishes, Violin and Lemon Drop, exclusively limited to 2015.

Caparison have refined the tried and tested Angelus into an even more exquisite and luxurious instrument.

The CL15 is designed to give you that wonderfully familiar vintage classic feel but with the unique playing experience that you only get with a Caparison. With all the versatility, quality, tonality and superb playing comfort that has come to be expected of Caparison Custom Line Models.

Custom Switching Options

Limited Edition 2015 Model

Caparison Designed Pickups

Select Master Grade 5A Flame Maple Top

Designed, manufactured and hand finished in Japan the Caparison Angelus CL15 is now available for this year only at a retail price of $4,499 USD.

For more about Caparison Guitars, visit caparisonguitars.com.