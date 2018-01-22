Caparison Guitars Introduces New Horus-M3B Custom

Caparison Guitars has introduced its new Horus-M3B Custom guitar.

The guitar—which features a 20mm thick flame maple top above a 3-piece back comprised of a maple centerpiece sandwiched between two mahogany sides—will be available in a transparent gloss “Sun Burst” or “Moon Burst” finish. The guitar is made of five-piece maple and walnut, while its neck was strengthened in order to deepen the heel cut of the neck joint and allow a 1.0mm reduction in neck thickness.

A new Caparison PH-bc bridge pickup, based on the PH-R, was developed to compliment the guitar's body, and it features a user-friendly control system with a Push-Push switch and Coil Splitting function.

The MAP of the Horus-M3B Custom is $3,699. To pick one up for yourself, stop by caparisonguitars.com.