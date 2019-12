Carl Martin has introduced its new Atlantic Chorus pedal. The stompbox features controls for Speed and Depth, as well as Rate, which blends in vibrato for more extreme in-depth chorus modulations, and Level, which boosts the signal to sit well in a mix.

Other features of the Atlantic Chorus include a two-toned die-cast enclosure in Ocean Blue anodized finish, a compact, pedalboard-friendly footprint and connector jack on the top of the pedal.

For more information, head over to CarlMartin.com.