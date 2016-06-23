Chain of 145 Guitar Effect Pedals Might Be a World Record

You might recall that a while back we shared a video demonstrating how an electric guitar sounds when plugged into a chain of 100 effect pedals.

That particular bit of experimentation was performed by Tera Melos guitarist Nick Reinhart and bassist Juan Alderete de la Peña of the Mars Volta and Racer X.

Now the two have decided to break their own record by connecting 145 pedals. They believe it may set a world record for longest pedal chain.

World record aside, what does it sound like? Check out the video below.