The Cheap Telecaster Shoot-Out: Three Budget Teles Under $450

So you want to buy a Telecaster, but you don’t want to spend too much. There are a number of budget versions available, but how good can they be at those low prices? And which of them will give you the most value for your money?

Darrell Braun has created this excellent video in which he compares three great budget models: a stock Squier Classic Vibe Telecaster Custom, a Squier Classic Vibe Telecaster Thinline with Texas Special pickups, and a Fender Made in Mexico Telecaster with Bill Lawrence Keystone pickups.

“Each one of these instruments can be found used for between 250 dollars to about 450 dollars,” Darrell says. “So we’re not talking about the cheapest of the cheap instruments. We’re talking about guitars that are great value that your guys can use gigging, week in, week out, and will be great, serviceable instruments.”

Darrell starts out discussing the specs of each guitar. If you would like to skip the talking, the chord comparison begins at 3:51 and the melodic comparison starts at 6:51.

To see more of his videos, visit his YouTube channel.