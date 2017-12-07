New and Cool: Collings Guitars Julian Lage Signature OM1

(Image credit: Collings Guitars)

The Collings Guitars OM1 JL is a brand-new signature acoustic guitar for virtuoso jazz guitarist Julian Lage. Lage’s input played a key role in the creation of the Collings T (Traditional) Series guitars, and through this rare collaboration, the signature OM1 JL has emerged as a highly specialized version of the T-Series.

The OM1 JL features a custom neck profile modeled after Lage’s cherished 1939 Martin 000-18, which was his main touring acoustic. In contrast to the high-gloss finish of the T-Series, the OM1 JL is finished with a custom satin nitrocellulose lacquer that strikes an ideal balance of thin application and vintage aesthetic for its hand-rubbed neck.

The new finish also offers some openness of tone that is present in the best pre-war instruments. Lage’s signature model also features a premium Sitka spruce top (or optional Adirondack spruce), Central American mahogany back and sides, a 1 11/16-inch nut width and 2 3/16-inch saddle spacing, early script Collings logo inlay, relic nickel Waverly tuners with vintage oval buttons and a Collings Traditional handmade case.

LIST PRICE $5,150

collingsguitars.com