“That thing is a little monster; so much tone and feel”: Supro makes a play for the top gig-friendly combo by placing “the iconic Supro sound” into the go-anywhere Montauk

News
By
published

The conveniently sized 1x10 has been described as “a Swiss army knife for the studio and the stage”

Supro Montauk Demo ft. Isaac Stalling | Supro - YouTube Supro Montauk Demo ft. Isaac Stalling | Supro - YouTube
Watch On

Supro has announced the Montauk – a super compact 1x10 amp that makes the Supro sound more travel-friendly.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.