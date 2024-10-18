“That thing is a little monster; so much tone and feel”: Supro makes a play for the top gig-friendly combo by placing “the iconic Supro sound” into the go-anywhere Montauk
The conveniently sized 1x10 has been described as “a Swiss army knife for the studio and the stage”
Supro has announced the Montauk – a super compact 1x10 amp that makes the Supro sound more travel-friendly.
The all-tube amplifier boasts independent Gain and Master Volume controls and a two-band EQ for “a wide range of undeniable tones” from clear cleans to saturated overdrives.
There’s also a tube-driven spring reverb lurking behind its silver grill, offering plenty of flexibility with Dwell and Level controls. That helps players unlock Supro’s hallmark surf-inspired sounds, and personalize them according to taste and application.
Away from its tonal character, a trio of line outputs are optimized to be fed into larger amps or recording consoles. They are powered by preamp tubes that come before the Master Volume, meaning its onboard custom-built Supro BD10 Celestion speaker can be tamed for bedroom jamming, or unleashed for the live environment.
Additionally, its all-tube gain and reverb effects can be used as an effects unit, or as a direct recording preamp, making the teeny amp nice and versatile. Or, as Supro says, “a Swiss army knife for the studio and the stage”.
Former Hall & Oates lead guitarist G. E. Smith has teamed up with Supro to showcase what the amp can do, but after the shoot, he took a Montauk to the stage.
“That thing is a little monster,” he would later text its creators to say. “[It's] really special; so much tone and feel.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Supro amps have quite the lineage. Manufactured in Chicago from 1935 to 1968, Supro creations, including amps and guitars, can be heard on records by Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and David Bowie.
The Supro Montauk is available now for $999.
Visit Supro for more details.
Last year, Supro set its sights on redefining the pinnacle of its tone with the Custom Amplifier series of tube amps, which are all hand-built in the USA.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“I worked on that crazy Fender Twin and never understood how it made such fabulous noise”: Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Twin Reverb amp, used in the recording of Texas Flood, Bowie sessions and live shows is up for sale... for over $600,000
“Finely tuned to replicate the rich and warm tones of a tube amp”: Ashdown is so convinced its new budget amp range offers killer tone, it’s literally called it Killer Tone