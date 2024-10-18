“That thing is a little monster; so much tone and feel”: Supro makes a play for the top gig-friendly combo by placing “the iconic Supro sound” into the go-anywhere Montauk

Supro Montauk Demo ft. Isaac Stalling | Supro - YouTube Watch On

Supro has announced the Montauk – a super compact 1x10 amp that makes the Supro sound more travel-friendly.

The all-tube amplifier boasts independent Gain and Master Volume controls and a two-band EQ for “a wide range of undeniable tones” from clear cleans to saturated overdrives.

There’s also a tube-driven spring reverb lurking behind its silver grill, offering plenty of flexibility with Dwell and Level controls. That helps players unlock Supro’s hallmark surf-inspired sounds, and personalize them according to taste and application.

Away from its tonal character, a trio of line outputs are optimized to be fed into larger amps or recording consoles. They are powered by preamp tubes that come before the Master Volume, meaning its onboard custom-built Supro BD10 Celestion speaker can be tamed for bedroom jamming, or unleashed for the live environment.

Additionally, its all-tube gain and reverb effects can be used as an effects unit, or as a direct recording preamp, making the teeny amp nice and versatile. Or, as Supro says, “a Swiss army knife for the studio and the stage”.

G.E. Smith Introduces the Supro Montauk | Supro - YouTube Watch On

Former Hall & Oates lead guitarist G. E. Smith has teamed up with Supro to showcase what the amp can do, but after the shoot, he took a Montauk to the stage.

“That thing is a little monster,” he would later text its creators to say. “[It's] really special; so much tone and feel.”

(Image credit: Supro)

Supro amps have quite the lineage. Manufactured in Chicago from 1935 to 1968, Supro creations, including amps and guitars, can be heard on records by Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and David Bowie.

The Supro Montauk is available now for $999.

Visit Supro for more details.

Last year, Supro set its sights on redefining the pinnacle of its tone with the Custom Amplifier series of tube amps, which are all hand-built in the USA.